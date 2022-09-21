Health News Roundup: Portugal approves preventive monkeypox vaccination for risk groups; Moderna exec: 'eager' to collaborate with China on supplying COVID vaccines and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Portugal approves preventive monkeypox vaccination for risk groups

Portugal's health authority widened its monkeypox vaccination strategy to include preventive shots for groups most at risk and approved the use of smaller doses, an approach known as "dose-sparing", due to limited supplies, it said on Wednesday. The country has been one of the hotspots of monkeypox infections in Europe, with 908 confirmed cases, most of them men under the age of 40. No deaths have been reported so far.

Moderna exec: 'eager' to collaborate with China on supplying COVID vaccines

Moderna Inc Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton said on Wednesday the company is "eager" to collaborate with China on supplying its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines to the country. The comments follow those of Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel, who last week in Tokyo said the company has held talks with the Chinese government about supplying vaccines but no decision has yet been made.

FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday warned that certain types of insulin pump systems manufactured by Medtronic were vulnerable to cyberattacks and that hackers could potentially hamper insulin delivery by accessing the device. The agency issued a cybersecurity risk alert for the Medtronic MiniMed 600 Series insulin pump system, which has several components including an insulin pump and a blood glucose meter that communicate wirelessly.

Juul sues FDA for documents said to justify e-cigarette ban

Juul Labs has sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the agency's refusal to disclose documents supporting its order banning the company, which has been blamed for fueling a teenage vaping crisis, from selling e-cigarettes on the U.S. market. In a complaint filed on Tuesday with a federal court in Washington, D.C., Juul accused the FDA of invoking the "widely abused" deliberative process privilege to improperly withhold scientific materials that are "central" to understanding the basis for the June 23 sales ban.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark diagnosed with COVID after attending funeral

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year, the royal court said on Wednesday. The 82-year-old head of state, who has been on the throne for half a century, has cancelled her appointments for the week.

CVS, Walmart reach $147.5 million opioid settlement with West Virginia

CVS Health Corp and Walmart Inc have agreed to pay $147.5 million to settle West Virginia's claims over their alleged roles in the state's opioid crisis, state attorney general Patrick Morrisey said Tuesday. CVS agreed to pay $82.5 million and Walmart agreed to pay approximately $65 million, according to the state.

Hong Kong to start monkeypox vaccination on October 5

Hong Kong will launch a monkeypox vaccination programme for "high-risk groups" from Oct. 5 following the discovery of an imported case of monkeypox this month, the city's Department of Health said on Wednesday. Those groups include healthcare workers, laboratory personnel and people with "high-risk sexual practices" such as sex workers, it said. The government expects about 120,000 people will be able to receive a vaccine.

U.S. FDA approves Fennec's hearing loss therapy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc's intravenous therapy to prevent chemotherapy-induced hearing loss in children, according to the health regulator's website. The approval, posted on the regulator's website late Tuesday, for Pedmark allows it to be used to reduce the risk of ototoxicity in children aged over one month who have undergone chemotherapy using the drug cisplatin.

Don't cook chicken in NyQuil, FDA warns after TikTok challenge

Cooking chicken in cough medicine NyQuil is not only silly and unappetizing but can also be very unsafe, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said, following the "sleepy chicken" TikTok challenge. A number of videos challenged people to cook chicken in NyQuil, which contains acetaminophen, dextromethorphan and doxylamine, or another similar over-the-counter cough and cold medication, according to the FDA.

U.S. delivers over 25 million COVID boosters; Moderna's shot in limited supply

The United States government has sent out over 25 million of the updated COVID-19 booster shots, mostly from Pfizer/BioNTech, as production of the Moderna shot continues to ramp up, a federal health agency said on Tuesday. Some U.S. pharmacies like CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance also reported on Tuesday that government supply of Moderna's updated shot remains limited, causing appointments for the product to vary across the country.

