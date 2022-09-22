Left Menu

Britain launches plan to ease doctor waiting lists

Britain's state-funded NHS, which has provided healthcare free at the point of use since 1948, has seen the COVID-19 pandemic increase demand from patients and create backlogs for elective care while facing its worst ever staffing crisis with thousands of vacancies. Record numbers have been waiting to start routine treatment, ambulance response times have ballooned while face-to-face appointments with general practitioner (GP) doctors are hard to come by as staffing problems hinder the health service.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-09-2022 03:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 03:00 IST
Britain launches plan to ease doctor waiting lists
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's health minister on Thursday will set out a plan to cut waiting times for doctors' appointments by using pharmacies and volunteers to alleviate pressure from the National Health Service (NHS) without resorting to extra funding. Britain's state-funded NHS, which has provided healthcare free at the point of use since 1948, has seen the COVID-19 pandemic increase demand from patients and create backlogs for elective care while facing its worst ever staffing crisis with thousands of vacancies.

Record numbers have been waiting to start routine treatment, ambulance response times have ballooned while face-to-face appointments with general practitioner (GP) doctors are hard to come by as staffing problems hinder the health service. In her first major statement, newly appointed Health Secretary Therese Coffey said that she would make changes to take the burden off GPs, by providing more services through pharmacies and changing staffing rules, with the aim that anyone who needs to see a GP should be able to within two weeks.

"Our Plan for Patients will make it easier to get a general practice appointment and we will work tirelessly to deliver that," Coffey said. Coffey said she would build on an NHS plan to boost its capacity for winter, set out in August, adding she had an A, B, C and D of priorities - ambulances, backlogs, care and doctors and dentists.

She also said that the million volunteers who stepped forward during the pandemic should do so again. The health ministry did not detail any extra funding for the NHS. A fiscal statement is planned for Friday, although the government has said it is not a full budget.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive, welcomed the plan but said a strategy for recruiting more staff would also be needed. "We will work with the government so we can support NHS staff to deliver these new ambitions for patients, underpinned by the development of a long term workforce plan," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global
4
Wipro found 300 staff working with rivals at same time; stand by my comment on moonlighting: Rishad Premji

Wipro found 300 staff working with rivals at same time; stand by my comment ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022