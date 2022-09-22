China reports 775 new COVID cases for Sept 21 vs 747 a day earlier
That compares with 747 new cases a day earlier – 166 symptomatic and 581 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. Financial hub Shanghai also reported no local cases for a second consecutive day, local government data showed.
China reported 775 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 21, of which 165 were symptomatic and 610 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compares with 747 new cases a day earlier – 166 symptomatic and 581 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Sept. 21, mainland China had confirmed 248,809 cases with symptoms.
China's capital Beijing reported no local cases for a sixth straight day, according to local government data. Financial hub Shanghai also reported no local cases for a second consecutive day, local government data showed.
