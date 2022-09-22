Left Menu

China reports 775 new COVID cases for Sept 21 vs 747 a day earlier

That compares with 747 new cases a day earlier – 166 symptomatic and 581 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. Financial hub Shanghai also reported no local cases for a second consecutive day, local government data showed.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 22-09-2022 06:42 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 06:42 IST
China reports 775 new COVID cases for Sept 21 vs 747 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 775 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 21, of which 165 were symptomatic and 610 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compares with 747 new cases a day earlier – 166 symptomatic and 581 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Sept. 21, mainland China had confirmed 248,809 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported no local cases for a sixth straight day, according to local government data. Financial hub Shanghai also reported no local cases for a second consecutive day, local government data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022