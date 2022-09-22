Bengal reports 965 new dengue cases, one fatality
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-09-2022 07:48 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 07:48 IST
- Country:
- India
An elderly man died due to dengue in Kolkata on Wednesday, while 965 new cases were reported in the state, a health department official said.
The deceased, Subrata Sarkar (61), was a resident of Bansdroni area in the metropolis, he said.
The official said the dengue death toll now stands at 16 since the outbreak this year two months ago.
A total of 604 patients are undergoing treatment at government hospitals for the mosquito-borne disease, the official said.
Advertisement