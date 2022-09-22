Left Menu

Bengal reports 965 new dengue cases, one fatality

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-09-2022 07:48 IST
An elderly man died due to dengue in Kolkata on Wednesday, while 965 new cases were reported in the state, a health department official said.

The deceased, Subrata Sarkar (61), was a resident of Bansdroni area in the metropolis, he said.

The official said the dengue death toll now stands at 16 since the outbreak this year two months ago.

A total of 604 patients are undergoing treatment at government hospitals for the mosquito-borne disease, the official said.

