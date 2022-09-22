Centre gets over 46,000 corruption-related public grievances, maximum against DFS

Over 46,000 corruption-related public grievances were received by the Centre in the last eight months of this year, a maximum of them against the Department of Financial Services (DFS), according to the latest official report.

"Department of Financial Services (banking division) received the maximum number of grievances under the aforementioned category of corruption, with the department recording 14,934 receipts this year, whilst the Department of Financial Services (insurance division) secured 2nd position with a distant number of 3,306 receipts this year alone," it said.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the nodal authority for anti-corruption matters among others, got 2,223 such grievances, according to the report.

These plants were received through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), an online system that allows citizens to raise complaints against government departments.

As many as 46,627 grievances have been received this year alone under the corruption category, said the CPGRAMS report for August 2022.

"The stipulated time limit for disposal of public grievances in CPGRAMS has been reduced from 45 days to 30 days. Over the past five years, on an average 19 lakh grievances were received on the CPGRAMS portal," it said.

The Department of Science and Technology has got 1,831 public grievances, 1,784 against the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, and 1,005 against the Department of Food and Public Distribution, the report said.

Pendency analysis shows that the DFS (banking division) has a maximum of 1,088 corruption category cases pending disposal and the Department of Health and Family Welfare has 260 grievances pending disposal, it said.

A total of 7,50,822 public grievances were received between January 1 and August 25, 2022 (in addition to 68,528 brought forward from the previous year), of which 7,27,673 were disposed of and 91,677 were pending, it said.

Of the total pending grievances, 2,157 were pending for more than a year, 10,662 for more than six months, 47,461 for over 30 days, and 44,216 for less than 30 days, the report said.

