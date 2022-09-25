Feedback campaign finds PM-JAY beneficiaries satisfied with facilities under scheme

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 14:43 IST
Ninety-one per cent of patients treated under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) said they felt better after being discharged from hospitals, according to a follow-up campaign conducted under the scheme between September 2021 and August 16 this year.

While the health condition of one per cent worsened, five per cent saw no improvement while three per cent died, according to the data of the beneficiary health status follow-up campaign.

Under the campaign 15.19 lakh calls were made.

The purpose of the beneficiary health status feedback outbound call process is to check the health status of the beneficiary after 15 days of discharge. Under this process, the beneficiary gets a call from the National Call Centre of AB PM-JAY after 15 days of discharge and is asked about his or her health status through a certain set of questions.

Another Beneficiary Feedback Campaign conducted between September 2021 and August 15, 2022 found that 99 per cent of the beneficiaries were satisfied with the facilities under the scheme.

Beneficiary feedback calls are conducted post discharge to capture the service delivery satisfaction as well as to check if any out of pocket expenditure was undertaken by the beneficiary during the treatment process. Under this process, the beneficiary gets a call from the National Call Centre post-discharge and a set of survey questions are asked from him/her regarding the services and experience with AB PM-JAY.

