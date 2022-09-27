UK's Labour party surges to largest poll lead over Conservatives -The Times

Britain's Labour party rose to its largest poll lead in over two decades over the Conservative party, The Times reported on Monday, citing YouGov poll for the publication. Last week, Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng unleashed historic tax cuts, ditched the cap on bankers' bonuses and announced huge increases in borrowing in a fiscal statement which sent markets into a tailspin.

The opposition party is 17 points ahead of the Conservatives, a level of support not seen since 2001 when Labour's Tony Blair became prime minister, the report said. The survey found huge public opposition, even among Conservatives, to the tax cuts announced by Kwarteng in the mini-budget last week, said The Times. Some 19% of voters thought Kwarteng's budget was "fair" — the worst polling figure since YouGov began to ask the question in 2010, the newspaper said.

On Tuesday, Labour leader Keir Starmer will strike at the heart of Prime Minister Liz Truss's plan to revive growth, saying a Labour government would create jobs, improve skills and tackle climate change rather than cut taxes for the wealthiest. ($1 = 0.9365 pounds)

