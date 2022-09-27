Left Menu

UK's Labour party surges to largest poll lead over Conservatives -The Times

The opposition party is 17 points ahead of the Conservatives, a level of support not seen since 2001 when Labour's Tony Blair was prime minister, the report said. The survey found huge public opposition, even among Conservatives, to the tax cuts announced by Kwarteng in the mini-budget last week, said The Times.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2022 04:36 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 04:36 IST
UK's Labour party surges to largest poll lead over Conservatives -The Times

Britain's Labour party rose to its largest poll lead in over two decades over the Conservative party, The Times reported on Monday, citing YouGov poll for the publication.

Last week, Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng unleashed historic tax cuts, ditched the cap on bankers' bonuses and announced huge increases in borrowing in a fiscal statement which sent markets into a tailspin. The opposition party is 17 points ahead of the Conservatives, a level of support not seen since 2001 when Labour's Tony Blair was prime minister, the report said.

The survey found huge public opposition, even among Conservatives, to the tax cuts announced by Kwarteng in the mini-budget last week, said The Times. Some 19% of voters thought Kwarteng's budget was "fair" — the worst polling figure since YouGov began to ask the question in 2010, the newspaper said. On Tuesday, Labour leader Keir Starmer will strike at the heart of Prime Minister Liz Truss's plan to revive growth, saying a Labour government would create jobs, improve skills and tackle climate change rather than cut taxes for the wealthiest. ($1 = 0.9365 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local police

Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local p...

 Russian Federation
2
Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

 India
3
Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022