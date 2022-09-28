Left Menu

Delhi CM launches blood donation drive, calls on people to donate twice a year

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia donated blood on the occasion at Maulana Azad Medical College.The AAP chief said camps had been set up at 70 places across the city and people were enthusiastically turning up to donate blood.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 13:12 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched a mega blood donation drive on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

During the event, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader called upon everyone to pledge to donate blood twice a year and said there was a need to inculcate the culture of blood donation in a campaign mode as there were few voluntary donors.

Kejriwal said he wished to donate blood but could not do so for being a diabetic. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia donated blood on the occasion at Maulana Azad Medical College.

The AAP chief said camps had been set up at 70 places across the city and people were enthusiastically turning up to donate blood. He added that more camps would be set up next year.

Kejriwal also said it was Bhagat Singh's dream that everyone in the country was provided good education and health care and that the farmers and workers got their due.

The country will achieve unparalleled progress if education and health services are improved for the 130 crore people within five years, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

