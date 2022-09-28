Drug de-addiction centre set up in J-K's Rajouri

A drug de-addiction centre was set up in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Wednesday, officials said and expressed hope that it would help make the border district free from drug menace.

The deputy commissioner of Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, inaugurated the drug de-addiction Centre at the old hospital building in presence of Chief Medical Officer of Rajouri Abdul Hamid Zargar and other senior officers of health, social welfare and other departments.

''This drug de-addiction centre will aid in bringing about positive changes in the lives of people in need of assistance and counselling,'' he said.

Kundal asked the officers concerned to ensure that the best possible services are provided to the drug addicts and dedicated efforts are made to make the district free from the drug menace.

Besides an outpatient department, the centre would be used as a rehabilitation facility for the drug addicts who need extra care till their recovery, he said.

