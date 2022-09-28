Left Menu

Drug de-addiction centre set up in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-09-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 15:18 IST
Drug de-addiction centre set up in J-K's Rajouri
  • Country:
  • India

A drug de-addiction centre was set up in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Wednesday, officials said and expressed hope that it would help make the border district free from drug menace.

The deputy commissioner of Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, inaugurated the drug de-addiction Centre at the old hospital building in presence of Chief Medical Officer of Rajouri Abdul Hamid Zargar and other senior officers of health, social welfare and other departments.

''This drug de-addiction centre will aid in bringing about positive changes in the lives of people in need of assistance and counselling,'' he said.

Kundal asked the officers concerned to ensure that the best possible services are provided to the drug addicts and dedicated efforts are made to make the district free from the drug menace.

Besides an outpatient department, the centre would be used as a rehabilitation facility for the drug addicts who need extra care till their recovery, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Biogen finalizes $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. says and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022