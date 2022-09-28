Left Menu

CDC Director: U.S. adopting PrEP strategy to expand monkeypox vaccine eligibility

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 22:05 IST
CDC Director: U.S. adopting PrEP strategy to expand monkeypox vaccine eligibility
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is expanding eligibility for Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos monkeypox vaccine by moving to a pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) strategy, U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

"This new PrEP strategy means that more people who might be at present or future risk for monkeypox now qualify for the vaccine," said deputy White House monkeypox response coordinator Demetre Daskalakis.

The strategy expands eligibility to gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men as well as transgender or gender diverse people who over the past six months have had multiple sexual partners, had sex in a place associated with higher monkeypox risk, or have been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection, as well as their sexual partners, including commercial sex workers, Daskalakis said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global
3
China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody's

China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody...

 Global
4
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022