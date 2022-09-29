Left Menu

The Drugs controller general of India (DCGI) allowed the export of approximately 2 lakh vaccine doses of Malaria which is produced in India, said sources on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 20:00 IST
DCGI allows export of approx 2 lakh doses of Malaria vaccine
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
By Shalini Bhardwaj

This vaccine is developed by scientists at the University of Oxford and manufactured by Serum Institute in the UK. According to the sources, the Serum Institute of India ( SII) has developed the vaccine against malaria under the leadership of CEO Adar Poonawalla, this vaccine is made in India and it is for India as well as world at large.

This malaria vaccine was designed at the Jenner Institute, University of Oxford, which collaborated with the SII in 2020 for manufacturing at a large scale. The vaccine against malaria which is available globally is manufactured by GSK. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

