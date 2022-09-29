Delhi records 75 new Covid cases

Delhi recorded 75 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.87 per cent on Thursday, according to data issued by the health department.

No Covid-related fatality was reported, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,282. The death toll stood at at 26,501, it said.

The new cases were detected from 8,624 tests conducted on Wednesday. Delhi reported 88 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.01 per cent on Wednesday.

The city logged 73 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent on Tuesday, while 33 infections were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.23 per cent on Monday.

The national capital had on Sunday recorded 75 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent.

The city reported 71 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent on Saturday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 379. A total of 264 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 8,863 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, 56 are occupied, it said.

There are 45 containment zones in Delhi, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

