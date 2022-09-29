Left Menu

Active COVID-19 infections touch 5,507 in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-09-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 22:41 IST
Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 531 new COVID-19 infections, including a returnee from Singapore, pushing the caseload to 35,82,582, said the Health Department.

The death toll remained unchanged at 38,046 as there were no fresh fatalities.

Chennai, which has been reporting over 100 cases for the last few days, added 98 infections to the tally, followed by Chengalpet with 51 and Coimbatore 40. The rest were spread across other districts.

As many as 522 people recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,39,029, leaving 5,507 active infections, a bulletin said.

Twenty districts reported new cases below 10 while Kallakurichi reported zero fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

The State capital saw the highest among districts with 2,382 active infections and overall 7,90,391 cases.

A total of 15,153 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,94,09,907 so far, the bulletin said.PTI VIJ NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

