Left Menu

Mexican president confirms leak of government data, admits health issues

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday a cyber hack had accessed government files containing confidential information about the armed forces and details about his health including a heart condition that led to treatment in January. Speaking at a regular news conference, the president said information published in local media overnight from the hack was genuine, and he confirmed revelations about his health.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 18:50 IST
Mexican president confirms leak of government data, admits health issues

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday a cyber hack had accessed government files containing confidential information about the armed forces and details about his health including a heart condition that led to treatment in January.

Speaking at a regular news conference, the president said information published in local media overnight from the hack was genuine, and he confirmed revelations about his health. "It's true, there was a cyber hack," he said, noting that an ambulance was sent for him in January "because there was a risk of a heart attack, and I was taken to hospital."

According to Mexican news reports of the hack, the 68-year-old president has been diagnosed with a form of angina, and had 10 medical consultations in the first half of January. Lopez Obrador, who underwent a cardiac catheterization in January, said the hack was likely carried out by a foreign group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022