Left Menu

JK reports 12 new Covid cases

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-09-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 21:37 IST
JK reports 12 new Covid cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir reported 12 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 4,79,149, an official said.

Four cases were reported from Jammu and eight from Kashmir, he said.

The death toll due to the coronavirus in the union territory stands at 4,785 as no death was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

There are total 123 active cases, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,74,241.

According to the official, there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022