Left Menu

Jitendra Singh says efforts on to set up cancer hospital in J-K's Kathua

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-10-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 00:22 IST
Jitendra Singh says efforts on to set up cancer hospital in J-K's Kathua
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said efforts are afoot to set up a Tata memorial cancer institute in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

This was conveyed by the minister while chairing a district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) meeting in Kathua to review progress on various centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) being implemented in the district, an official statement said.

The minister directed officials to identify and procure land for establishing a unit of Tata memorial cancer institute in Kathua. He said the hospital will provide much needed relief to the patients of the region battling against the deadly disease.

About the status of Arun Jaitley International sports stadium coming up at Hiranagar, the Kathua deputy commissioner told the meeting that the architectural drawing of the project has been prepared and sent for approval to the authorities concerned, the statement said.

The minister was also informed that the first phase of the much-anticipated Shahpur Kandi Project will be completed by December 2022, while work on the Ujh multipurpose project will be started soon, it said.

Singh said a multi-facility tourist village at the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir in Lakhanpur will be established for giving a pleasant and memorable experience to the tourists arriving in J-K.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
3
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins in Tel Aviv; Motor racing-Chadwick says drivers have been briefed on W Series finances and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022