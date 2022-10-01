Left Menu

Maha sees 460 COVID-19 cases, three deaths; active tally now 3,034

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 20:44 IST
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 460 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, which took the state's tally to 81,21,873 and the toll to 1,48,346, a health official said.

The addition to the tally on Friday was 459 and the fatality count was five, he pointed out.

Mumbai circle led with 199 of the new cases, followed by 137 from Pune circle. Nashik (44), Nagpur (33), Kolhapur (11), Aurangabad (7), Akola (12) and Latur (11).

The three deaths comprised two in Pune circle and one in Mumbai, the official added.

The recovery count rose by 615 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,70,493, leaving the state with an active caseload of 3,034, he said.

Pune leads with 1,075 active cases, followed by 705 in Mumbai and 319 in Thane.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.14 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,48,23,564 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 22,147 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 8121873; fresh cases 460; death toll 148346; recoveries 79,70,493; active cases 3034; total tests 8,48,23,564.

