China reports 719 new COVID cases for Oct 1 vs 820 a day earlier

That compared with 820 new cases a day earlier - 172 symptomatic and 648 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, the same as the previous day, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 250,800 cases with symptoms.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 02-10-2022 06:57 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 06:57 IST
China reported 719 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 1, of which 179 were symptomatic and 540 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That compared with 820 new cases a day earlier - 172 symptomatic and 648 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as the previous day, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 250,800 cases with symptoms. The capital Beijing reported two new local symptomatic cases and no new local asymptomatic case, compared with one local symptomatic case and no local asymptomatic cases the previous day.

Financial hub Shanghai reported one new local symptomatic case and four asymptomatic cases, compared with no symptomatic cases and one asymptomatic case a day before.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

