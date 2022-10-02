Left Menu

QR codes posted in Bengaluru traffic junctions to address cardiac emergencies

The QR codes are posted at all traffic signal junctions in the city for use during medical emergencies, according to Manipal Hospitals which launched it with the support of the civic body BBMP Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, and Bangaluru City Traffic Police.

QR codes posted in Bengaluru traffic junctions to address cardiac emergencies
A digital solution (QR codes) has been launched for Bengaloreans to provide first aid care and medical services to people with cardiac emergencies. The QR codes are posted at all traffic signal junctions in the city for use during medical emergencies, according to Manipal Hospitals which launched it with the support of the civic body BBMP ('Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike'), and Bangaluru City Traffic Police. These codes can help the concerned/ affected person connect to the emergency number, from where at a single click, the person will be directed to ambulance service, the multi-speciality healthcare chain said. The initiative, that would enable a quick ''shift around'' during emergency, was launched on the occasion of the World Heart Day last week.

Regional Chief Operating Officer, Bengaluru Cluster, Mysuru and Salem, Manipal Hospitals, Deepak Venugopalan said at the time of medical emergencies, it is hard to have presence of mind and remember numbers. ''Keeping this in mind, we came up with QR codes that are installed across all signals with the help of Bengaluru City Traffic Police,'' he said. Manipal Hospitals said it has also rolled out another QR code that navigates people through the correct steps involved in CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation). The code explains the steps to be followed to help revive the affected person, it said in a statement. The importance of knowing CPR skills was stressed. Though CPR is a life-saving technique, only less than two per cent of India's population know how to use it effectively, the statement said.

