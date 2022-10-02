Left Menu

Mumbai sees 102 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality; active tally at 699

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-10-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 19:11 IST
Mumbai sees 102 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality; active tally at 699
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 102 new cases of coronavirus and one casualty that raised the tally of infections to 11,50,480 and toll to 19,733, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

There has been a slight drop in the daily cases in the city, which had recorded 130 infections on Saturday, he said.

The count of recoveries reached 11,30,048, after 107 patients recovered from the infection, leaving the city with 699 active cases, the official said.

As per the data provided by the civic body, a total of 1,83,22,248 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city so far, including 6,715 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate in the city stands at 98.2 per cent and the overall growth rate between September 25 and Oct 1 was 0.008 per cent, while the doubling rate of infections is 8,427 days, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022