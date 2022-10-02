Maha sees 379 COVID-19 cases, one death; active tally now 2,916

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 379 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the state's tally to 81,22,252 and the toll to 1,48,347, a health official said.

The addition to the tally on Saturday was 460 and the fatality count was three, he pointed out.

Mumbai circle led with 171 of the new cases, followed by 95 in Pune circle, Latur (29), Nagpur (22), Nashik (20), Akola (17), Kolhapur (14) and Aurangabad (11).

The lone death took place in Mumbai, the official added.

The recovery count rose by 496 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,70,989, leaving the state with an active caseload of 2,916, he said.

Pune leads with 954 active cases, followed by 699 in Mumbai and 327 in Thane.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.14 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,48,42,287 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 18,723 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,22,252; fresh cases 379; death toll 1,48,347; recoveries 79,70,989; active cases 2,916; total tests 8,48,42,287.

