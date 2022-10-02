Left Menu

Final death toll from Indonesia stadium stampede is 125 - official

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 02-10-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 20:29 IST
Final death toll from Indonesia stadium stampede is 125 - official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Indonesia

The final death toll from a stampede in an Indonesian soccer stadium stands at 125, the head of the local health agency told Reuters late on Sunday.

He also said the final number of those injured in Saturday's stampede was 323.

