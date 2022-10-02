Final death toll from Indonesia stadium stampede is 125 - official
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 02-10-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 20:29 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
The final death toll from a stampede in an Indonesian soccer stadium stands at 125, the head of the local health agency told Reuters late on Sunday.
He also said the final number of those injured in Saturday's stampede was 323.
