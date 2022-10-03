China reports 810 new COVID cases for Oct 2 vs 719 a day earlier
Mainland China reported 810 new coronavirus cases for Sunday, of which 240 were symptomatic and 570 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That compared with 719 new cases a day earlier - 179 symptomatic and 540 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's death toll at 5,226. As of Sunday, mainland China had confirmed 251,040 cases with symptoms.
Capital city Beijing reported two new local symptomatic cases, the same as a day earlier, and one new local asymptomatic case versus none the previous day. Shanghai reported one new local symptomatic case, the same as a day earlier, and three new local asymptomatic cases versus four the previous day.
