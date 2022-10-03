Left Menu

UK to reverse cut to higher rate income tax - BBC

The British government is expected to reverse the proposed scrapping of the highest rate of income tax that has sparked a backlash in the governing Conservative Party, the BBC reported on Monday. Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng sent shockwaves through financial markets when he published a mini-budget on Sept. 23, cutting taxes including the 45p highest rate of income tax, in a plan to be funded by vast government borrowing.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-10-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 11:26 IST
UK to reverse cut to higher rate income tax - BBC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government is expected to reverse the proposed scrapping of the highest rate of income tax that has sparked a backlash in the governing Conservative Party, the BBC reported on Monday.

Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng sent shockwaves through financial markets when he published a mini-budget on Sept. 23, cutting taxes including the 45p highest rate of income tax, in a plan to be funded by vast government borrowing. The government had stuck to the policy ever since, even as the value of the pound and government bonds fell, but several senior lawmakers have stepped up their opposition to the policy at the party's annual conference which began on Sunday.

The BBC said the government was expected to make an announcement in the next hour. No one at the Treasury was immediately available to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022