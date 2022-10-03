Two men kill each other over monetary dispute

Following a monetary dispute, two old acquaintances killed each other here on Monday morning, police said.

Around 11.30 am, Madhuban BapuDham police received information about one dead and one injured man lying in a field.

The injured was immediately rushed to Sanjay Nagar where he succumbed to his severe injuries during treatment, City Superintendent of Police (first) Nipun Agarwal said.

The deceased were identified as Vikas of Duhai village and Brijpal of Sadar pur village, he said.

Earlier this morning, Vikas had gone to meet Brijpal at his farm to ask him to return his Rs 5 lakh following which both had a heated argument, police said.

During the tiff, Brijpal attacked Vikas with a spade and the latter snatched the spade and attacked Brijpal, killing him on the spot, they said.

Critically injured Vikas later died in the hospital.

Both the bodies were sent for autopsy.

Police have also recovered a blood-stained spade from the field, City SP Agarwal added.

