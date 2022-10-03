11 new COVID cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 11 new COVID cases on Monday that took the overall infection tally in the region to 4,79,174, officials said. No COVID-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours and the death toll stands at 4,785, they said.

All the new cases were from the Kashmir valley, officials said.

There are 114 active cases in the Union Territory, while the overall recoveries has reached 4,74,275, they said. There were at present 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir, they added.

