11 new COVID cases in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 11 new COVID cases on Monday that took the overall infection tally in the region to 4,79,174, officials said. No COVID-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours and the death toll stands at 4,785, they said.All the new cases were from the Kashmir valley, officials said.There are 114 active cases in the Union Territory, while the overall recoveries has reached 4,74,275, they said.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-10-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 22:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 11 new COVID cases on Monday that took the overall infection tally in the region to 4,79,174, officials said. No COVID-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours and the death toll stands at 4,785, they said.
All the new cases were from the Kashmir valley, officials said.
There are 114 active cases in the Union Territory, while the overall recoveries has reached 4,74,275, they said. There were at present 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir valley
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- COVID
- Union Territory
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Woman, son killed after car plunges into gorge in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir
New era of accountability in Jammu and Kashmir
Rubaiya Sayeed abduction: Jammu CBI court orders physical production of Yasin Malik on Oct 20
Jammu residents celebrate birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh
Jammu mayor, deputy mayor resign