Left Menu

U.S. CDC ends country-specific COVID travel health notices

A recommendation not to travel to Japan in May 2021, months before the Olympics drew wide attention. CDC said on Monday it will only post a travel health notice "for a country if a situation, such as a concerning COVID-19 variant, is identified that changes CDC travel recommendations for that country."

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2022 02:12 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 02:12 IST
U.S. CDC ends country-specific COVID travel health notices

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday it had ended its COVID-19 country travel health notices as fewer countries reported enough data for accurate assessments. In April, CDC dropped its "Do Not Travel" COVID-19 recommendations for about 90 international destinations, saying it would its reserve Level 4 travel health notices "for special circumstances." Level 4 calls for all Americans avoiding travel because of COVID-19, even those who are fully vaccinated.

CDC said on Monday "as fewer countries are testing or reporting COVID-19 cases, CDC’s ability to accurately assess the COVID-19 (travel health notice) levels for most destinations that American travelers visit is limited." Since April, the notices have drawn little attention since the CDC was not issuing blanket recommendations against travel for specific countries.

As recently as March, the CDC recommended against travel to about 120 countries and territories worldwide, or more than half of all destinations. The notices had deterred some Americans from travel and on occasion sparked consternation in some countries. A recommendation not to travel to Japan in May 2021, months before the Olympics drew wide attention.

CDC said on Monday it will only post a travel health notice "for a country if a situation, such as a concerning COVID-19 variant, is identified that changes CDC travel recommendations for that country."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
Shootout at mall in western Mexico shocks residents

Shootout at mall in western Mexico shocks residents

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022