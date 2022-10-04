China reports 1,038 new COVID cases for Oct 3 vs 810 a day earlier
As of Oct 3, mainland China had confirmed 251,347 cases with symptoms. Capital city Beijing reported one new local symptomatic case, compared with two a day earlier, and one new local asymptomatic case, the same as the previous day.
Mainland China reported 1,038 new coronavirus cases for Monday, of which 307 were symptomatic and 731 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That compared with 810 new cases a day earlier - 240 symptomatic and 570 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's death toll at 5,226. As of Oct 3, mainland China had confirmed 251,347 cases with symptoms.
Capital city Beijing reported one new local symptomatic case, compared with two a day earlier, and one new local asymptomatic case, the same as the previous day. Shanghai reported zero new local symptomatic cases, compared with one a day earlier, and three new local asymptomatic cases, the same as the previous day.
