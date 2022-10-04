Centre did not sanction single medical college in Telangana, says Health Minister T Harish Rao

Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday alleged that while 157 medical colleges have been sanctioned in the country by the centre, not a single college has been sanctioned in Telangana. While addressing the press conference at Hyderabad, he said, "In 70 years of united AP rule, three colleges were established but in seven years we got 17 colleges. We were able to get 12 new colleges in seven years. Eight medical colleges are being established in this academic year."

Chief Minister KCR sanctioned 510 crores for each medical college. A total of Rs 4,080 crore has been sanctioned so far," he stated. "While there were 850 MBBS seats in the government medical college when the state was formed, it has increased to 2,901 MBBS seats in this academic year. MBBS seats have increased by 3.3 times. This is a historic achievement. There is no need for Telangana students to go to countries like Ukraine, China and the Philippines for medical education," he further stated.

CM KCR decided to have medical colleges in every district. Accordingly, 33 medical colleges will be established. Now we have 17 medical colleges. Other medical colleges will start in phases. This is proof of CM KCR's vision and leadership. There are 6,540 MBBS seats available in government and private medical colleges this academic year. In 2014, there were only 2,600 MBBS seats in the government-private sector. They have been increased to 6,540, he added.

He said that steps have been taken to implement 85 per cent of local reservations in B category seats as well. Due to this only Telangana, medical students can study here Due to this decision, 1,067 seats will be allotted to Telangana students. In the same way, quality healthcare will be available to the poor, he further said.

"With 1200 new admissions, this is a great achievement. This is the first time in the history of the country that 1200 seats are available in one academic year," Rao said while addressing the Press Conference at MCRHRD in Hyderabad. He stated, "eight new government medical colleges admissions begin in this academic year in Telangana state. With 1200 new admissions, this is a great achievement. This is the first time in the history of the country that 1200 seats are available in one academic year."

There were only three medical colleges in the union of states of Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Warangal, he further stated. Today, BJP is giving waffle lectures, while 157 medical colleges have been sanctioned in the country, not a single college has been sanctioned to Telangana. Today, if the number of medical seats and medical colleges has increased, it was possible because the Chief Minister has allocated more funds for the medical sector in the budget. Medical colleges are coming up in areas like Nagar Kurnool, Vanaparthi, Kothagudem, Mahbubad, Ramagundam, and Jagityala.

Even though the Center had been stubborn, the state government took steps to increase the number of colleges and medical seats on a large scale. Twelve new colleges have been established. Thus seventeen medical colleges will be in Telangana. "Union Minister Kishan Reddy saying that we have not given a single medical college is bad politics. If you have given medical college then tell where you have given it, show the papers," he stated.

"An AIIMS was given for namesake, There is no operation theatre, no oxygen, no blood bank was given, not a single operation is taking place. The medical students are pleading with the state government and saying that they will stop their education, meanwhile, they are doing practicals in Bhuvanagiri hospital, he said. The tweet of the governor who is also a doctor is not correct. We will send them the details. Has the Center given even a single rupee to the medical colleges? he asked. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)