Union Health Minister participates in bicycle rally for TB awareness

By Shalini Bhardwaj With an aim to create awareness about Tuberculosis (TB), Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya along with a team from AIIMS, Delhi, participated in a bicycle rally at Kartavya Path on Monday.

Mandaviya also organised dinner on the occasion of Ashtami after the Kartavya Path bicycle rally. Medical students from All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS), Director Dr M Srinivas, AIIMS Dean, Professors and faculty members were invited by the Union Minister at his residence.

"It was a gesture for the Medical students to remove a barrier and reach out to medical students without hesitation, this was the first time when a Union Health Minister invited and interacted with medical students to motivate them for future accomplishments," an attendee told ANI. Earlier, the Union Health Minister congratulated and interacted with the top 25 scorers in NEET PG 2022 for both medical and dental programmes. This was the first time that a union health minister felicitated top NEET rank holders. (ANI)

