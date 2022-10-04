WHO to request cholera vaccines for Haiti, expects more cases
A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Tuesday that a request will be made to supply Haiti with oral cholera vaccines after a surprise return of the disease to a country paralysed by a gang blockade.
"A request is being prepared to be submitted to the international coordination group for the procurement of oral vaccination," Christian Lindmeier told a Geneva press briefing.
WHO maintains an emergency stockpile of cholera vaccines. Cholera cases are surging globally and there will not be enough vaccines to cover the growing number of cases, a WHO official said last week.
