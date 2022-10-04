Free medical camp organised in Kashmir's Baramulla

The Governemnt Medical College (Baramulla) is now offering a wide range of High-tech modern medical facilities to the people of North Kashmir. The facilities being provided here include CT- Scan and Histopathology Lab. The residents of Baramulla earlier had to travel to Srinagar for getting these facilities.

The aforesaid medical equipment is now equipped with state art diagnostic techno-infrastructural units. A fully functional Histopathology Lab will now increase the diagnostics prowess of the Institute manifold: diagnosis based on Histopathology reports shall ensure robust and accurate treatment and prognosis. Besides, the Lab shall help realize the competencies(KH, SH) as are required to be covered under the new MBBS Curriculum ( CBA); and other practical requirements of the different courses being run in the GMC, hence catering to the needs of both patient care and student academics.

While talking to ANI Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar (Deputy Commissioner Baramulla) said, "GMC Baramulla is the youngest institution and is progressing quickly. We have installed the latest facilities under World Bank-funded JTFPR (Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project). We have also installed the latest CT-Scan and Histopathology Lab so that the patients are being benefited from this. Now patients do not have to go to Srinagar for these tests." The patients and their relatives lauded this step taken by the J&K administration as these types are facilities were not available earlier in this hospital.

"Because of no nearby hospital, we have to go very far for medical care. We want some medical facilities to come nearby so we don't have to travel that much. We are very thankful or the government for the medical camp," a patient said. "There is no hospital near us, so it was very good for us that a medical camp was organised. We are very thankful for this. There are many compartments and facilities in the medical camp," another patient said.

One of the doctors in the medical camp said that they have come from Maharashtra to take part in the camp. "I have a come from Maharashtra to take part in the medical camp. Most of the doctors are from Maharashtra only. We have treated the patients here who have come up with their problems related to diabetes, thyroid and many other issues. Mostly the patients have been women, but some males have also come. Women who didn't know about sanitary hygiene, we have taught them about it," the doctor said.

The camp organiser told ANI that they are providing free services to needy patients. "We arranged the medical camp because there are not many medical facilities here. We have arranged the facilities free of cost and are providing the patients with the required treatment and medicines. We will try to arrange more of such camps in the future," she said. (ANI)

