Left Menu

Mandaviya hosts dinner for medical students at his residence after bicycle rally at Kartavya Path

In an attempt to break the barrier with the representatives of the medical field, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hosted a dinner for the medical students of AIIMS Delhi at his residence on the occasion of Ashtami on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 16:42 IST
Mandaviya hosts dinner for medical students at his residence after bicycle rally at Kartavya Path
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj In an attempt to break the barrier with representatives of the medical field, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hosted a dinner for the medical students of AIIMS Delhi at his residence on the occasion of Ashtami on Monday.

He invited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Director Dr M Srinivas, AIIMS Dean, Professors and faculty members to his residence, thus becoming the first health minister to do so. He also participated in a bicycle rally at Kartavya Path ahead of hosting the dinner with an aim to create awareness about Tuberculosis (TB).

"It was a gesture for the medical students to remove a barrier and reach out to medical students without hesitation. This was the first time when a Union Health Minister invited and interacted with medical students to motivate them for future accomplishments," an attendee told ANI. Earlier, the Union Health Minister congratulated and interacted with the top 25 scorers in NEET PG 2022 for both medical and dental programmes. This was the first time that a union health minister felicitated top NEET rank holders.

Taking to Twitter, AIIMS Delhi said, "Students, Faculty and Prof M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS, New Delhi interact with the Hon'ble Union minister @MoHFW_INDIA @mansukhmandviya ji at his residence followed by dinner." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022