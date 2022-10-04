Spain says would support Ukraine joining its 2030 soccer World Cup bid with Portugal
Spain would support Ukraine joining its 2030 soccer World Cup hosting bid with Portugal, government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez said on Tuesday, asked about a report in The Times.
The Times reported on Monday that Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the soccer World Cup in 2030.
The soccer chiefs of both Spain and Portugal will hold a news conference at European governing body UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland on Wednesday, authorities said.
