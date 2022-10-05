Left Menu

China reports 1,134 new COVID cases for Oct 4 vs 1,038 a day earlier

As of Oct 4, mainland China had confirmed 251,620 cases with symptoms. Capital city Beijing reported three new local symptomatic case, compared with one a day earlier, and one new local asymptomatic case, the same as the previous day.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-10-2022 06:56 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 06:56 IST
Mainland China reported 1,134 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, of which 273 were symptomatic and 861 ere asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That compared with 1,038 new cases a day earlier - 307 symptomatic and 731 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's death toll at 5,226. As of Oct 4, mainland China had confirmed 251,620 cases with symptoms.

Capital city Beijing reported three new local symptomatic case, compared with one a day earlier, and one new local asymptomatic case, the same as the previous day. Shanghai reported zero new local symptomatic cases, the same as a day earlier, and six new local asymptomatic cases, compared with three the previous day.

