'KCR is national leader', party agog with excitement

Updated: 05-10-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 14:01 IST
Telangana CM KCR (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The cadres and leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which changed its name to 'Bharat Rashtra Samiti' (BRS) on Wednesday, are in celebratory mode, hailing their party chief as a national leader.

While the party endorsed the name change at its general body meet here, party leaders burst crackers, distributed sweets and chanted ''TRS and KCR Zindabad''.

Party chief K Chandrasekar Rao announced that the party's general body unanimously resolved to change the name from TRS to BRS.

''Desh ke neta KCR'' chants reverberated and similar slogans were seen in posters.

''Desh ke neta KCR,'' ''Dear India he is coming'', and ''KCR is on the way'', were among the slogans prominently displayed in banners, that could be seen in and around the venue of the meet besides other locations in the city.

