China reports 1,337 new COVID cases on Oct 5 vs 1,134 a day earlier

As of Oct 5, mainland China had confirmed 251,849 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported two new local symptomatic cases, compared with three a day earlier, and two new local asymptomatic cases versus one the previous day, according to the local government. Shanghai reported zero new local symptomatic cases, same as a day earlier, and 11 new local asymptomatic cases versus six the previous day, local government data showed.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2022 07:03 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 07:03 IST
Mainland China reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, of which 229 were symptomatic and 1,108 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said Thursday. That compares with 1,134 new cases a day earlier - 273 symptomatic and 861 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's death toll at 5,226. As of Oct 5, mainland China had confirmed 251,849 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported two new local symptomatic cases, compared with three a day earlier, and two new local asymptomatic cases versus one the previous day, according to the local government. Shanghai reported zero new local symptomatic cases, same as a day earlier, and 11 new local asymptomatic cases versus six the previous day, local government data showed.

