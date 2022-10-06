NCPCR asks Tamil Nadu govt to probe deaths of children at orphanage in Tirrupur

Apex child rights body NCPCR on Thursday asked the Tamil Nadu chief secretary to probe on urgent basis the alleged deaths of children at an orphanage in the state.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said it has come across news reports that three orphan children died and over 15 fell sick after consuming food in Sri Vivekananda Sevalayam, a private orphanage home in Tirrupur District of Tamil Nadu.

In a letter to the Tamil Nadu chief secretary, the child rights body said the authorities concerned should also be given directions for proper and specialised treatment of the children who are admitted to the hospital.

''The Commission thereby requests your good offices to investigate the matter on an urgent basis since there is a grave child rights violation and lapse on the part of the administration of the said orphanage,'' the NCPCR said.

It has sought a response from the top official within 48 hours.

