TN govt forms teams to probe into boys' deaths due to suspected food poisoning

Three boys died and 11 others are undergoing treatment in a government hospital following suspected food poisoning at a home for destitute in nearby Tirupur on Thursday, even as three teams of officials were formed for a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Tamil Nadu chief secretary to probe on urgent basis the death of children at the orphanage. It has sought a response from the top official within 48 hours.

After carrying out a preliminary probe at the orphanage, Tirupur Police Commissioner S Prabhakaran said it was suggested that children had developed fever after consuming idly, chutney and rice pongal on Wednesday morning. The children had only rice with 'rasam' in the night as they were still running a temperature, he said.

The cause of death will be known after the results of the food samples are received, the commissioner said. A case was registered while no arrests have been made till now, he added.

Meanwhile, the district administration has formed three teams to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident. One team is headed by the director of the social welfare department, another by the revenue divisional officer (RDO) and the third one by the children welfare department, they said.

District authorities and the police said the initial probe revealed that 14 children in the home -- Sri Vivekananda Sevalayam -- had consumed rice with 'rasam' last night along with a sweet. They developed nausea and vomiting after some time, sources said.

After having breakfast on Thursday, their condition deteriorated and three children collapsed.

Two children died at the home and the other 12 who fell sick were admitted to the government hospital in Tirupur, where another boy succumbed, they said, adding that a security guard in the home was also admitted to the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Babu (10), Athish (11), and Madesh (14).

Tirupur District Collector S Vineeth, who visited the hospital and checked on the affected children, said food samples were collected by forensic experts and it would be sent to a laboratory for testing to know the exact cause of the deaths.

The NCPCR, in a letter to the Tamil Nadu chief secretary, said the authorities concerned should be given directions for proper and specialised treatment of the children who have been admitted to the hospital.

''The Commission thereby requests your good offices to investigate the matter on an urgent basis since there is a grave child rights violation and lapse on the part of the administration of the said orphanage,'' the NCPCR said.

