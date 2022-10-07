Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly gets FDA's speedy review for obesity drug; U.S. to apply Ebola screenings for recent Uganda visitors at 5 airports and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia

India is testing samples of cough syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals for exports after the World Health Organization said its products were linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia, the country's health ministry said on Thursday. The deaths of 66 children in the West African country is a blow to India's image as a "pharmacy of the world" that supplies medicines to all continents, especially Africa.

More than 2.5 million U.S. teens vaped in 2022, a 'concerning' health risk, officials say

An estimated 2.55 million U.S. middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes during the early part of this year, health officials said on Thursday, a level they described as concerning. One in four of those students said they used e-cigarettes daily, according to a national survey conducted between Jan. 18 and May 31, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Thursday.

Over 60 clinics in 15 U.S. states ceased abortion care post-Roe - study

More than 60 abortion clinics across 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, according to a study by the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights advocacy research group. The study, published on Thursday, found that 14 states no longer have any clinics providing abortions as of Oct. 2, which marked 100 days since the Supreme Court gutted the 1973 ruling that had guaranteed federal abortion rights.

U.S. pharmacies to offer hearing aids by mid-October under new govt rule

Major U.S. pharmacy operators Walgreens Boots Alliance and Walmart Inc said on Thursday that in mid-October they would start selling hearing aids over-the-counter without the need for a medical exam, prescription, or audiologist fitting. The companies are rolling out the products across the nation after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August issued a rule easing access to hearing aids for millions of Americans with mild to moderate hearing loss.

COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds

A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday. They concluded that taking a longer course of the drug - beyond the recommended five days - was not required to reduce the risk of a recurrence of symptoms as some have suggested, based on an intensive investigation of rebound in eight patients at the National Institutes of Health's Clinical Center.

Eli Lilly gets FDA's speedy review for obesity drug

Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had agreed to a quick review of its diabetes drug Mounjaro to treat obesity, months after a study showed it helped people lose more than 20% of their weight. The FDA granted the "fast track" status to the drug, which makes it eligible for an expedited review. The company now plans to submit data on a rolling basis this year and expects more data early next year.

Europeans face big mental health issues despite COVID easing - survey

The number of Europeans reporting "bad" or "very bad" mental health soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, even beyond the end of lockdowns, new polling showed on Thursday. European Union agency Eurofound's surveys of 200,000 people found that those reporting "bad" or "very bad" mental health doubled from 6.4% in March 2020 at the onset of the crisis to 12.7% two years later even as restrictions were eased.

U.S. to apply Ebola screenings for recent Uganda visitors at 5 airports

The Biden administration will begin redirecting U.S.-bound travelers who had been to Uganda within the previous 21 days to five major American airports to be screened for Ebola as public health officials sent an alert to healthcare workers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday issued an alert to healthcare workers to raise awareness about the outbreak but said there were currently no suspected or confirmed U.S. Ebola cases from the Sudan strain, which is behind the latest Uganda infections.

UK nurses begin biggest strike ballot in more than 100 years

More than 300,000 members of Britain's largest nursing union will begin voting on Thursday over a strike to demand a pay rise that keeps up with soaring inflation, the biggest ballot in its 106-year history. The Royal College of Nursing said it had been forced into the move after years of real-terms wage cuts deterred people from joining the state-funded National Health Service (NHS), leaving huge staffing gaps across the service.

COVID wave looms in Europe as booster campaign makes slow start

A new COVID-19 wave appears to be brewing in Europe as cooler weather arrives, with public health experts warning that vaccine fatigue and confusion over types of available vaccines will likely limit booster uptake. Omicron subvariants BA.4/5 that dominated this summer are still behind the majority of infections, but newer Omicron subvariants are gaining ground. Hundreds of new forms of Omicron are being tracked by scientists, World Health Organisation (WHO) officials said this week.

