Left Menu

China reports 1,656 new COVID cases on Oct 6 vs 1,337 a day earlier

As of Oct. 6, mainland China had confirmed 252,137 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported five new local symptomatic cases, compared with two a day earlier, and zero new local asymptomatic cases versus two the previous day, according to the local government. Shanghai reported one new local symptomatic case, compared with zero a day earlier, and 17 new local asymptomatic cases versus 11 the previous day, local government data showed.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2022 06:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 06:48 IST
China reports 1,656 new COVID cases on Oct 6 vs 1,337 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 1,656 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, of which 288 were symptomatic and 1,368 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. That compares with 1,337 new cases a day earlier - 229 symptomatic and 1,108 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's death toll at 5,226. As of Oct. 6, mainland China had confirmed 252,137 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported five new local symptomatic cases, compared with two a day earlier, and zero new local asymptomatic cases versus two the previous day, according to the local government. Shanghai reported one new local symptomatic case, compared with zero a day earlier, and 17 new local asymptomatic cases versus 11 the previous day, local government data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

 Nepal
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022