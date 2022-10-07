Local tourism spending rises during China's Golden Week despite lockdowns

Left Menu

Some companies have asked employees not to leave their city of residence during the Golden Week holidays, while many schools are forcing students that have travelled outside their city to stay away from school for a specific time period. Last year, tourism revenues in China during the Golden Week holiday fell by almost 5% year-on-year, according to state media.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-10-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 10:05 IST
Spending on local tourism rose during China's Golden Week holiday that ends on Friday, according to data from China's largest online travel agency Ctrip, even as clusters of lockdowns continue across the country. Per capita tourism spending in local areas increased by 30% on-year during the Golden Week holiday, according to a report Ctrip posted on an affiliated WeChat account, with short-distance, local trips comprising 65% of the tourism market.

New packages have emerged that cater to those who "don't want to travel far but still want to explore," said Fang Zeqian, a Ctrip analyst, according to the report. It comes as China has faced ongoing movement restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Building lockdowns are springing up across Shanghai and Chengdu, the capital of southwestern China's Sichuan province, was locked down in September. Some companies have asked employees not to leave their city of residence during the Golden Week holidays, while many schools are forcing students that have travelled outside their city to stay away from school for a specific time period.

Last year, tourism revenues in China during the Golden Week holiday fell by almost 5% year-on-year, according to state media.

