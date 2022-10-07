Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia

India said it is testing samples of cough syrups produced by local manufacturer Maiden Pharmaceuticals for export after the World Health Organization said its products were linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia. The deaths of 66 children in the West African country could deal a major blow to India's image as a "pharmacy of the world".

Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy

The mounting economic toll of China's zero-COVID policy is raising investor hopes that Beijing may finally begin laying the groundwork for the tricky epidemiological and political task of shifting course following this month's Communist Party congress. It is not clear whether the ruling party congress from Oct. 16 will shed any light on easing strict measures to extinguish all domestic COVID-19 outbreaks, rather than seek to live with the pandemic. Any change, economists and investors predict, would entail gradual steps for a reopening from the first half of 2023 at the earliest.

More than 2.5 million U.S. teens vaped in 2022, a 'concerning' health risk, officials say

An estimated 2.55 million U.S. middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes during the early part of this year, health officials said on Thursday, a level they described as concerning. One in four of those students said they used e-cigarettes daily, according to a national survey conducted between Jan. 18 and May 31, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Thursday.

U.S. pharmacies to offer hearing aids by mid-October under new govt rule

Major U.S. pharmacy operators Walgreens Boots Alliance and Walmart Inc said on Thursday that in mid-October they would start selling hearing aids over-the-counter without the need for a medical exam, prescription, or audiologist fitting. The companies are rolling out the products across the nation after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August issued a rule easing access to hearing aids for millions of Americans with mild to moderate hearing loss.

German COVID vaccine developer BioNTech signs research deal with Australia

BioNTech SE, the German biotech that developed a widely used COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer Inc, will set up research and manufacturing centres in Australia based on the same technology, the company and Australian lawmakers said on Friday. The Nasdaq-listed company and Australia's Victoria state said they signed a partnership to create a centre, which would run clinical research of experimental messenger ribonucleic acid, or mRNA, vaccines and therapies with the aim of attracting experts from around the world.

COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds

A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday. They concluded that taking a longer course of the drug - beyond the recommended five days - was not required to reduce the risk of a recurrence of symptoms as some have suggested, based on an intensive investigation of rebound in eight patients at the National Institutes of Health's Clinical Center.

Eli Lilly gets FDA's speedy review for obesity drug

Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had agreed to a quick review of its diabetes drug Mounjaro to treat obesity, months after a study showed it helped people lose more than 20% of their weight. The FDA granted the "fast track" status to the drug, which makes it eligible for an expedited review. The company now plans to submit data on a rolling basis this year and expects more data early next year.

Indonesia in talks with African countries to export its homemade COVID shot

Indonesia is in talks with several African countries, including Nigeria, to export and donate its homemade COVID-19 vaccine, its developer said on Friday, after becoming the first country in Southeast Asia to approve a domestically developed COVID shot. Indonesian approval for the shot, the detailed trial data of which has yet to be announced and is primarily based on coronavirus variants preceding Omicron, underscores progress in vaccine research and in reducing reliance on foreign technology.

Algeria reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak on farm

Algeria has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu on a poultry farm in the northern part of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Friday. The virus killed 35,800 birds on a farm in the district of Medea, south of Algiers, with the remaining 1,700 birds in the flock slaughtered, WOAH said, citing a report from Algerian sanitary authorities.

COVID wave looms in Europe as booster campaign makes slow start

A new COVID-19 wave appears to be brewing in Europe as cooler weather arrives, with public health experts warning that vaccine fatigue and confusion over types of available vaccines will likely limit booster uptake. Omicron subvariants BA.4/5 that dominated this summer are still behind the majority of infections, but newer Omicron subvariants are gaining ground. Hundreds of new forms of Omicron are being tracked by scientists, World Health Organisation (WHO) officials said this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)