Newborn baby found abandoned

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 07-10-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 21:27 IST
Newborn baby found abandoned
A newborn baby was found abandoned on the road side at Kapikad near Thokkottu in Ullal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Friday, police said.

Ullal police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by a person named Amar.

Amar, a resident of Kapikad, heard the baby’s cries and found the infant wrapped in a plain cloth under a parked car outside his house, sources said.

He immediately alerted neighbours and with their help rushed the baby to the government Wenlock hospital here.

After medical examination, doctors revealed that the baby was just one day old. Police have started searching for clues on the identity of the child.

The child is now kept under the care of Wenlock hospital staff, the sources said.

