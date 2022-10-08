Left Menu

Active COVID-19 cases drop below 5,000 in Tamil Nadu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-10-2022 00:42 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 00:42 IST
Tamil Nadu has logged 387 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally in the state to 35,86,218, while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,047 as no new fatalities were reported, the health department said on Friday.

As many as 482 more people have recovered from the disease in the state, taking their number to 35,43,194 and leaving 4,977 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai and Chengalpet accounted for the majority of new cases.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,305 active infections and overall 7,91,179 coronavirus cases.

A total of 12,574 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,95,18,616, the bulletin said.

