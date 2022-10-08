Left Menu

Mainland China reports 1,925 new COVID cases on Oct 7 vs 1,656 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 1,925 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 7, up from 1,656 cases the previous day, authorities said on Saturday. The capital, Beijing, recorded seven new symptomatic cases, up from five a day earlier, with no asymptomatic infections. Mainland China's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 252,638, with the death toll unchanged at 5,226.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 08-10-2022 06:52 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 06:52 IST
Mainland China reported 1,925 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 7, up from 1,656 cases the previous day, authorities said on Saturday. Of the total, 501 were symptomatic and 1,424 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said in a daily bulletin.

The financial hub of Shanghai reported one new symptomatic case on Friday, flat with a day earlier, and 21 asymptomatic cases, up from 17. The capital, Beijing, recorded seven new symptomatic cases, up from five a day earlier, with no asymptomatic infections.

Mainland China's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 252,638, with the death toll unchanged at 5,226.

