New Maha family welfare chief Mundhe issues circular, lays down ground rules for staff discipline

Newly-appointed Maharashtra Family Welfare department commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Saturday issued a circular on 'office discipline' to staffers, warning them that not following the instructions may amount to misbehaviour and could invite action.

He said officials taking leave must have written permission from him, which those remaining absent due to ailments must submit relevant medical certificates.

As per the circular, wages of staffers will not be paid unless the days worked are verified as per the biometric attendance system installed in the department.

''Those coming in late three times will attract action, while habitual latecomers will be reported to the department heads, who will need to set things right. Those leaving for official work must record such movement in the register maintained for the purpose,'' as per the circular.

Anniversaries, national festivals etc celebrated as per the government's calendar will require full attendance and skipping these will be seen as misbehaviour, an official said quoting the circular.

All staffers must use the department's e-office system, while the legal cell must clear pending cases at the earliest, he added.

Mundhe is also the National Health Mission director for Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)