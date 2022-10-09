Left Menu

Mainland China reports 1,925 new COVID cases on Oct 7 vs 1,656 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 1,925 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 7, up from 1,656 cases the previous day, authorities said on Saturday. Of the total, 501 were symptomatic and 1,424 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said in a daily bulletin. Mainland China's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 252,638, with the death toll unchanged at 5,226.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2022 09:01 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 09:01 IST
Mainland China reports 1,925 new COVID cases on Oct 7 vs 1,656 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 1,925 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 7, up from 1,656 cases the previous day, authorities said on Saturday.

Of the total, 501 were symptomatic and 1,424 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said in a daily bulletin. The financial hub of Shanghai reported two new local symptomatic case on Friday, up from one a day earlier, and 21 asymptomatic cases, up from 17.

The capital, Beijing, recorded three new local symptomatic cases, down from five a day earlier, with no asymptomatic infections. Mainland China's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 252,638, with the death toll unchanged at 5,226.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global
4
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022