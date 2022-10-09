Mulayam 'quite critical': Medanta Hospital

Left Menu

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be critical and on lifesaving drugs in the Intensive Care Unit ICU, Medanta hospital in Gurugram said on Sunday.Mulayam Singh Yadav jis condition is quite critical today and he is on life saving drugs.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-10-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 14:42 IST
SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be critical and on lifesaving drugs in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Medanta hospital in Gurugram said on Sunday.

''Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's condition is quite critical today and he is on life saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists,'' the hospital said in a health bulletin. Yadav, 82, has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

